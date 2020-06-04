Mirova US LLC Lowers Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mirova US LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 2.9% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 40,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,769,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 13,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GILD. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Shares of GILD traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,874,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,731. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $93.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.77.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $222,872.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,226.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,144 shares of company stock worth $3,931,225. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

