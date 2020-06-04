Mirova US LLC Sells 746 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Mirova US LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,427 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 0.4% of Mirova US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mirova US LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total transaction of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $348.50. 8,849,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,383,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $367.27. The company has a market cap of $214.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.