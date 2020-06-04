Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.09.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 497,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528,970. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

In related news, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $233,843.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,709,998 shares in the company, valued at $142,050,657.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,805 shares of company stock worth $40,485,112. 29.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.