Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Bank of America

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moderna from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.09.
Shares of MRNA stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $60.40. The company had a trading volume of 497,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,528,970. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.90. Moderna has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $87.00.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
