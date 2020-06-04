Monro Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Monro has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Monro to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.7%.

Get Monro alerts:

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $55.78 on Thursday. Monro has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.20 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.