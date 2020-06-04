Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.97

Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.97 and traded as low as $19.60. Moss Bros Group shares last traded at $21.80, with a volume of 228 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 19.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 million and a PE ratio of -5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB)

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

