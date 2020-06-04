Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $232.02

Shares of Mulberry Group PLC (LON:MUL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $232.02 and traded as low as $187.26. Mulberry Group shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 1,551 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $116.79 million and a PE ratio of -14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 185.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 231.66.

About Mulberry Group (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Retail and Design. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, mini and micro, and classic bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear; and jackets and coats for women.

