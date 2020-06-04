Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Receives $76.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nabors Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $15.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Nabors Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after buying an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 785,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 122,562 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 216,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $42.54. 70,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,888. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.19. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $167.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

