Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.40

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.40 and traded as low as $53.00. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 5,731 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.