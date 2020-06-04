Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.40

Shares of Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.40 and traded as low as $53.00. Nathan’s Famous shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 5,731 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $223.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26.
Nathan’s Famous Company Profile (NASDAQ:NATH)
Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.
