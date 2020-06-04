Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,941 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $413.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,319,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,997,729. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $183.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $458.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at $7,708,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,961 shares of company stock valued at $75,572,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $520.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

