Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.10% of Burlington Stores worth $10,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $806,428,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth about $126,083,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $152,097,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,177.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 552,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,936,000 after acquiring an additional 509,034 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 481,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,774,000 after acquiring an additional 358,395 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $184.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $196.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.78.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

BURL stock traded down $6.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.21. 50,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,543. Burlington Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.40 and a 200-day moving average of $204.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 26.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

