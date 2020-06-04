Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,545 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $24,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 99.0% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of ServiceNow from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.07.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $11.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $377.03. The stock had a trading volume of 150,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,311. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $396.15. The company has a market cap of $74.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.13, for a total value of $600,011.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,144,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Donahoe sold 212,908 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.49, for a total value of $72,493,044.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,730 shares in the company, valued at $100,352,617.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,600 shares of company stock valued at $115,907,711. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

