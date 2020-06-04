Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its stake in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 910,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,775,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,745. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.38%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 2,500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.90, for a total value of $242,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,638.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,214 shares of company stock worth $825,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.95.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

