Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.74.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $226.29. 16,849,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,901,986. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.88 and its 200-day moving average is $198.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $46,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,664 shares in the company, valued at $879,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,785 shares of company stock worth $14,862,081 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.