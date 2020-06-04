Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Nicholas Company Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,255 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $30,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,467,000 after acquiring an additional 68,148 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total value of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,308,400. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $3.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.75. 4,139,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,520. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

