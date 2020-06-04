Nicholas Company Inc. Grows Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,030 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $31,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after purchasing an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,192,433,000 after buying an additional 31,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after buying an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $594,463,000 after buying an additional 592,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Mcdonald’s from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.21.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,419,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,111. The stock has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.66. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.98.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

