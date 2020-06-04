Nicholas Company Inc. Has $44.29 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fastenal worth $44,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, VP Leland J. Hein sold 7,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $285,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $856,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $190,679.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $352,267.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $41.70. 4,342,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

