Nicholas Company Inc. Has $44.33 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 927,300 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 1.3% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $44,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Cfra increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.42.

TJX Companies stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,830,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,736,279. The company has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

