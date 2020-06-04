Nicholas Company Inc. Purchases 3,070 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 910,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $979,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 213.9% in the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.01. 25,562,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,040,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

