Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 330,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 1.0% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Chubb worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $629,466,000. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in Chubb by 169.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,465,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,640,000 after buying an additional 921,501 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $102,592,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chubb by 221.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,510,000 after buying an additional 804,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Chubb by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,251,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $506,079,000 after buying an additional 709,767 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.40 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.53.

Chubb stock traded up $8.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $134.57. The stock had a trading volume of 215,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,709. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

