Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $56,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 2,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $248.95. 4,672,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,570,463. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. CSFB lifted their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.03.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

