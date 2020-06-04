Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 11,225 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,225 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive comprises about 1.6% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $55,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $201,505,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 140.4% during the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.72. 21,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $392.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $396.77. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

