Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 22,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,838,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 354,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 42,117 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 75,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 57,767 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 86,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 21,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 34.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,552,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 183,000 shares of company stock worth $2,696,410 in the last three months. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 5,394,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,472. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.