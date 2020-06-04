Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 714,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $35,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.29. 7,518,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,941,574. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

