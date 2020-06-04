Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 85 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $34,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $130.57. 5,208,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $184.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

