Nicholas Investment Partners LP Buys 4,875 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,686 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,179,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,355,262. The firm has a market cap of $215.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $367.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $314.25 and its 200 day moving average is $260.41. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,834,748.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total value of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,376 shares of company stock worth $45,103,807. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

