Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Covington Investment Advisors Inc.

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 48,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Nike makes up 1.5% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nike by 68.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 100.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE traded down $2.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.16. 476,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,601,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.87.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nike from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

