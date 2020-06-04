Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.42

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.33. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.33, with a volume of 20,200 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items.

