Noir Trading Up 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 4th. Noir has a total market cap of $392,049.32 and $663.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Noir has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0193 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.43 or 0.02004412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00177695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00044905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00123931 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,345,225 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

