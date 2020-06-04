Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Purchased by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 183.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144,243 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for about 1.3% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP owned approximately 0.69% of Norfolk Southern worth $258,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 83,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 323.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 263,877 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $38,526,000 after buying an additional 124,855 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,855,918 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 848,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total transaction of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $192.59. 71,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,300,798. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 21.89% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

