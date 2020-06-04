Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 213,062 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

NYSE CVS traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.47. 241,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,531,484. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $87.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

