Northeast Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 106,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 61,602 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,139,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lisa Chang acquired 1,650 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.74 per share, with a total value of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.59.

KO traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 9,120,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,242,636. The stock has a market cap of $201.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average of $51.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

