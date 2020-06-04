Northeast Investment Management Cuts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $584,662,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,377,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,587,741,000 after acquiring an additional 909,401 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 956.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 706,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,079,000 after buying an additional 640,001 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,998,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,136,873,000 after acquiring an additional 535,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $575.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $570.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.44.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,277,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,984 shares of company stock worth $8,502,863 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $14.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $560.01. 547,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,421. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.78. The company has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

