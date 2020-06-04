Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $48.58. 13,872,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,322,180. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $200.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 38,771 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,300. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

