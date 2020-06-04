Northeast Investment Management Decreases Stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 99,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after buying an additional 14,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 2,620,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,074. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus cut their target price on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

