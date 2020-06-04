Northeast Investment Management Has $16.80 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 1.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management owned 0.08% of Clorox worth $16,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Clorox by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.62.

Clorox stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.74. The company had a trading volume of 677,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,409. Clorox Co has a fifty-two week low of $144.12 and a fifty-two week high of $214.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Clorox had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 147.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 11,031 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.60, for a total transaction of $2,245,911.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,533.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 7,955 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.72, for a total transaction of $1,620,592.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,558,173.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $9,683,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.