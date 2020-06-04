Northeast Investment Management Has $18.11 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.7% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 228,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 32,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 463,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after purchasing an additional 213,671 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.27 on Thursday, hitting $105.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,181,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,099,558. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.30 and a 200 day moving average of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $321.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

