Northeast Investment Management Has $3.45 Million Stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northeast Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.67. 287,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,941,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

