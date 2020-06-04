Northeast Investment Management Has $4.49 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Northeast Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.51. 64,359,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,704,640. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

