Northeast Investment Management Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 191.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 482,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,517,000 after buying an additional 356,959 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 210.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 37,424 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,785,000 after buying an additional 25,381 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 31,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $198.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Shares of GS stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,455. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.60 and its 200 day moving average is $205.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.