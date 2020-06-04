Northeast Investment Management Has $8.71 Million Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

In other news, VP David Oestreicher sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.85, for a total value of $422,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 97,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,803,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,249.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.69. 707,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.52. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

