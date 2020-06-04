Northeast Investment Management Has $9 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,025 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $8,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,186 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $7,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,852,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,359,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.76.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $2.83 on Thursday, reaching $88.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,956,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,705. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $163.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

