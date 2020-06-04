Northeast Investment Management Lowers Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northeast Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,358 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 156,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total transaction of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $161.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,007,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.82. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.62%.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

