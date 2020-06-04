Northeast Investment Management Purchases 1,567 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.9% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.89.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.59. 89,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,380. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $216.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares in the company, valued at $3,181,815. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

