Northeast Investment Management Purchases 6,412 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Northeast Investment Management increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,960,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $886,887,000 after buying an additional 2,046,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura lowered their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen cut AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of T traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,897,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,088,760. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

