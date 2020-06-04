Northeast Investment Management Sells 963 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 280,694 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.5% of Northeast Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $27,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $122.91. 10,740,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,701,508. The firm has a market cap of $221.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.09. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

