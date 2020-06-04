Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$35.00 at National Bank Financial

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.61% from the stock’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.67.

Northland Power stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 405,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$30.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.82. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$33.20.

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

