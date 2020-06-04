Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$32.50 to C$35.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Northland Power traded as high as C$33.20 and last traded at C$33.20, with a volume of 397734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.95.

NPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.39%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

