NWI Management LP Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

NWI Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of NWI Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. NWI Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after buying an additional 671,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,516 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $262.51. 3,380,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,371. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $295.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.58 and a 200-day moving average of $261.72.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

