NWI Management LP Has $1.82 Million Position in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU)

NWI Management LP cut its holdings in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 390,000 shares during the quarter. TIM Participacoes makes up 0.2% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. NWI Management LP’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,899 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 65.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes by 662.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

TSU traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.64. 24,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. TIM Participacoes SA has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.86.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on TIM Participacoes from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

