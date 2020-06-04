NWI Management LP Has $5.37 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

NWI Management LP decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 455,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775,000 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International comprises 0.5% of NWI Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NWI Management LP owned about 0.09% of MGM Resorts International worth $5,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Cfra downgraded MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 over the last three months. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,998,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,817,324. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

